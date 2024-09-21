Ex-Hull FC prop Franklin Pele secures UK future with deal

FORMER Hull FC forward Franklin Pele has secured his future in the UK with a new one-year deal with the Bradford Bulls.

The explosive front row forward arrived at Odsal midway through the current campaign, making his debut against Dewsbury Rams in June, quickly making a good impression.

Pele, 23, has scored five tries in 11 appearances so far in Bradford colours – and Bradford boss Eamon O’Carroll has described Franklin’s extension as a huge coup for the club.

“It’s huge, he is a fans favourite and rightly so, clearly he and his partner are happy and fully invested here. It’s a big one for everyone, not just the club, fans and the team but for Franklin and his family too, to find a home and settle in the UK,” said O’Carroll.

“I am very happy we have got him over the line and I am excited with what more can come from Franklin.

“It’s really important when people come here they are welcomed like one of our own, everyone has a part to play and they have done with Franklin, whether that’s a member of the board or staff members at Tong, they make it feel like a big happy family.

“Players who come in have a part to play as well as Franklin has certainly done that himself, he is certainly well respected by everyone within the club.

“The pack was an area we identified we wanted to be stronger next year and add more depth and we certainly have done that now as we know how quickly things can change during a season and we don’t want to be dipping into the loan market as much.

“To be able to bring in the number of middles we have, but also the quality of middles, will benefit us long term.”

