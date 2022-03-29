Bevan French in line for Wigan Warriors return as squads named for Hull FC clash

Bevan French could make his first appearance of the season for Wigan Warriors when they welcome Hull FC to the DW Stadium in Thursday.

The fullback was back home in Australia on compassionate leave through pre-season and has been building his fitness up in recent weeks since returning to the UK.

French has now been named in a 21-man squad for the first time by Matt Peet, who could also welcome back Ian Thornley and Brad Singleton.

Centre Thornley has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury on the opening day of the season, while prop Singleton has has been serving a two-match ban.

Dropping out of the squad are Thomas Leuluai, who serves a one-match suspension, Kai Pearce-Paul, who suffered a leg injury in the Challenge Cup win over Salford Red Devils last week, and Sam Halsall.

The only other absentee for the Warriors is Kaide Ellis, who continues to serve a lengthy ban.

Hull FC make also make three changes to their squad but all involve senior players returning to the fold.

Darnell McIntosh returns from a calf injury, while captain Luke Gale and Kane Evans return from five- and two-match bans respectively.

Aiden Burrell, Charlie Severs and Harvey Barron make way for Hull, who name Carlos Tuimavave despite a calf worry on his return in last week’s Challenge Cup success at Sheffield Eagles.

However, Brett Hodgson is still without Josh Reynolds (elbow), Joe Cator (Achilles), Cameron Scott (ankle), Jamie Shaul (calf), Scott Taylor (foot).

Wigan Warriors v Hull FC – DW Stadium, Thursday 8pm

Wigan: 1 Bevan French, 2 Jake Bibby, 3 Zak Hardaker, 4 Iain Thornley, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Cade Rust, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Patrick Mago, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 14 Morgan Smithies, 16 Harry Smith, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Ethan Havard, 20 Liam Byrne, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jai Field, 24 Abbas Miski.

Hull: 1 Jake Connor, 2 Adam Swift, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 4 Josh Griffin, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 7 Luke Gale, 8 Ligi Sao, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Tevita Satae, 11 Andre Savelio, 12 Manu Ma’u, 13 Jordan Lane, 14 Joe Lovodua, 16 Kane Evans, 17 Brad Fash, 19 Ben McNamara, 20 Jack Brown, 21 Jordan Johnstone, 22 Josh Bowden, 23 Connor Wynne, 25 Mitieli Vulikijapani.