Super League Coach of the Month for March revealed

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara has been named as the Betfred Coach of the Month for March in Super League.

The Perpignan team won all three of their league matches in March, starting with a win at Warrington Wolves with an injury-hit squad.

They then won back-to-back home games at Stade Gilbert Brutus, nilling Wigan Warriors with a great display before a gritty win over Hull Kingston Rovers.

“Credit must go to our whole staff for the thorough preparation they have provided the playing group,” said McNamara of the award.

“It was a good month of results for us and whilst not being totally fluent yet in all aspects of our game we managed to find different ways to win.”

The Dragons are one of three teams tied on ten points at the top of the early Super League standings, as they aim to repeat last season’s feat of winning the League Leaders’ Shield and reaching the Grand Final.