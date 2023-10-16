Bevan French on ‘crazy’ Man of Steel-winning season with Wigan Warriors

BEVAN FRENCH reflected on his Man of Steel-winning season and said: “It’s funny how it all pans out, isn’t it?”

The Australian has been ever-present in the Wigan Warriors team this year, but that hardly begins to tell the story.

It began on the wing, where he finished as Super League’s top try-scorer last season, then brought a spell back in his original position of fullback.

When Jai Field returned from injury in the latter spot, and with Abbas Miski in deadly form out wide, French was instead shifted to stand-off.

It’s a position he had hardly played before in his career but he immediately excelled, leading an irresistible Wigan charge in the second half of the season.

So good, in fact, that last week, before a first Old Trafford appearance, French won the game’s top individual prize.

“Covering three positions throughout the year definitely wasn’t part of the plan. It’s crazy,” he told League Express.

“It started off as injuries as well, that’s the reason for (moving to that) position. The second part is everyone started killing it in those positions.

“Abbas came in and made the most of it. Jai came back at fullback. It shows the calibre of players we have at Wigan. It’s a special group we have at the moment.”

French was keen to credit halfback partner Harry Smith, the only other Warrior to play in every game this year, for doing much of the work in leading the team.

“Harry is rightly doing a lot of that role in the halves,” said the 27-year-old.

“A lot of his work goes unnoticed but he has a lot to do with where we go, our direction.”

He admits he is still learning the different demands of playing at six instead of in the back three.

“Being fullback and wing, I’m just on the end of the plays. I’m executing and trying to find the try-line,” said French.

“Whereas now I’ve got to try and pick apart the defence and the patterns they have in place. What plays we can run, what weaknesses we can spot.

“It seems like a lot at the start but just going through the process with the coaching staff, Tommy (Leuluai) and Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) and Matty Peet, and all the players I have around me, it’s made the transition a lot smoother than people think.

“I’ve really enjoyed the process of it all.”

Across his five years so far at Wigan, French has now proven himself to be one of Super League’s best players in three different roles.

Like fellow Man of Steel nominee Jack Welsby, of whom the same could be said, it is a sign of his true class.

“I haven’t worked out where my best position is,” admits French.

“I’m just grateful I’ve got the right attitude to learn whatever position I’m thrown into.”

