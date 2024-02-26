Bevan French on his Wigan Warriors future after World Club Challenge glory vindicates staying

FOR man-of-the-match Bevan French, Wigan’s victory against Penrith has further vindicated his decision to sign a new deal with the Warriors in late 2022.

He could have returned to Australia at the end of that season, especially as there were some family issues to take into consideration.

But he stayed on a new two-year deal and has since gone onto win a second League Leaders’ Shield as well as last season’s Grand Final and now the World Club Challenge.

That new deal is up at the end of this season, but it did include a further option of two more, however no decision has yet been made on that.

But for now, the 28-year-old just wants to continue to bring success to the DW Stadium.

“I wanted to stay here because I love the people, the winning culture we have at the club and I wanted to keep learning,” said French.

“I hadn’t won a Grand Final here before I signed that deal and I just wanted to win things. We celebrated hard after that Grand Final and it made us want to do it again, and it’s the same after this game.

“What my next step is hasn’t really crossed my mind at all yet – that’s what my manager is for, he’ll sort all that out. I have been more focussed on this game and what that rest of the season brings.”

As well as having a try ruled out for offside, French set up the opening score when his cut-out pass found Abbas Miski.

While his try would no doubt have been the match-winner and avoided the last-gasp drama with Taylan May held up over the line, French was happy to take more of a back seat than he has in other games in the past.

“What makes me most proud of myself is not always trying to come up with big plays,” added French of his own personal performance.

“In previous years I’d have got a bit excited, had a rush of blood and tried to force it a little bit. But to be able to stay calm, controlled and present against top-quality opposition in a high-quality game – that’s what I’m most proud of.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.