Harry Smith on being a world champion, Nathan Cleary battle and Wigan Warriors’ incredible disallowed try

AT 24, Harry Smith has already done it all. Challenge Cup winner, League Leaders’ Shield winner, Grand Final winner and now a world club champion.

Much of the talk ahead of Wigan’s 16-12 win over Penrith was about Smith going head to head at scrum-half with Nathan Cleary – hailed as one of the world’s best after leading the Panthers to three back-to-back NRL titles.

And after stepping up once again on the biggest of stages, it’s a personal battle Smith can confidently say he won.

“I can’t really put into words this feeling,” said Smith, who swapped shirts with his opposite number following the win.

“It’ll take a few days to sink in, we’ll have a few drinks and enjoy the moment before getting back to it for the rest of the season ahead.

“This is why I want to play the game, to play against the very best and I was relishing the challenge of going up against Nathan Cleary.

“Just to even have the opportunity to do that was brilliant, and to come out on the right side of it was even better.

“And if we win I feel the halfback must have done well, so I think I must have gone alright out there.”

One of Smith’s biggest moments of the game came with less than ten minutes remaining when, following a scrum, he kicked the ball downfield for the racing Bevan French to latch onto and score one of the greatest tries that never was.

Under international rules, which the game was officiated by, French was deemed marginally offside for what surely would have proved the match-winner.

Instead Wigan had to keep their heads and hold on until the very last second when the video referee ruled out Taylan May’s late effort.

“That was a play we came up with in pre-season and we kept it up our sleeves until this game. It almost worked,” said Smith.

“We knew we had to back ourselves and our ability and just go for it. It felt perfect, right field position, right side of the pitch for me to kick on my left foot, so we went for it and if it had been Super League rules, it would probably have been given.

“The talk on the field had always been positive throughout the game, it had always been about the next-job mentality and we just stuck with that after that. We had to relish every moment in front of us and I think that’s what got us the win in the end.

“It felt like forever waiting for that final decision and I was shouting for them just to hurry up. So to be on the right side of that decision was great, and to celebrate after it was brilliant.”

All this success would not have been possible for Smith had current coach Matt Peet not handed him his opportunity and signed him as a teenager.

So it is little wonder the halfback had special praise for his boss, who has now led Wigan to all four major trophies in little over two seasons in charge.

“I’ve known Matty since he signed me at the club when I was 14 and he’s just brilliant,” added Smith.

“He, and the whole team, deserves all the praise we’re getting at the minute.

“It has been brilliant to be part of our recent success, but the whole group is hungry to keep doing it and keep getting more silverware.”

