Big crowds excite Canada as they set target for second World Cup appearance

CANADA RAVENS captain Gabrielle Hindley has admitted there are some nerves in the camp at the prospect of playing in front of their biggest crowds to date.

Headingley is expected to welcome the biggest ever crowd for a women’s international fixture held in the northern hemisphere when the North American side kick off their campaign against Papua New Guinea on Tuesday.

They will then travel to Wigan’s DW Stadium to face England as part of the double-header with a men’s quarter-final.

“It’s no secret that we will be nervous when faced with those crowds, but it’s about how you manage those nerves,” said Hindley.

“It’s about finding that calm amongst the storm and doing what we need to be prepared for those games.

“We haven’t played in front of crowds like that before so we’re looking forward to it and hoping we can give them a good show.”

The Ravens will be hoping to at least match their showing their debut World Cup five years ago, where they qualified for the quarter-finals before going down to Australia.

“The goal is always to go as far as we can,” added Hindley.

“In the last World Cup everyone we were very new to Rugby League. We are still a bit new but we have six returning players from that tournament and Laura Mariu coming across from the Kiwi Ferns leading the way with her experience.

“That gives us more knowledge for this tournament and we have a lot more depth. We have had more domestic games this year so definitely have more game experience now too.”

