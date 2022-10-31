Former Wakefield Trinity and Bradford Bulls star excited for World Cup return to Headingley

PAPUA NEW GUINEA’S opening World Cup game on Tuesday will be a special occasion for coach Ben Jeffries.

The Orchids coach has returned to the UK for the first time since hanging up his boots in 2012 after two separate spells with both Wakefield Trinity and Bradford Bulls.

And now he is looking forward to revisiting some familiar ground as the Orchids prepare to run out against Canada at Headingley, followed by a trip to Hull’s MKM Stadium on Saturday to face Brazil. Their pool games end with a game against England back at Headingley next Wednesday (November 9).

“I have got very fond memories of playing in this country and I am loving every minute of being back,” said Jeffries.

“Tuesday will be a great day. I have never coached in this country before and I’m looking forward to getting started.

“I played here for ten years and I understand the environment the girls will be playing in, and the weather and conditions and things like that so I think I can pass that on to the team.

“I always loved playing Leeds at Leeds, regardless of with I was with Wakefield or Bradford, I always preferred playing Leeds at Headingley.

“If we can get the 10,000 people at that game the atmosphere will be outstanding and that will be something some of these will never have experienced. They’ll take that back home and no one will ever be able to take it off them.”

