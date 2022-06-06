Blake Austin signs new Leeds Rhinos contract

Leeds Rhinos halfback Blake Austin will remain at Headingley for the 2023 season.

The 31-year-old joined Leeds from Warrington Wolves ahead of this year on an initial one-year deal and has scored three tries in 13 appearances to date.

He has now agreed an extension to his contract to continue playing for the Rhinos under their new head coach, Australian compatriot Rohan Smith, for a further season.

“I am pleased to be staying at the Rhinos,” said Austin, who played in the NRL for Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers and Canberra Raiders and has been capped by Great Britain.

“I am a father of four young children and my family are really beginning to feel at home here in Leeds.

“It was a tough start to life here at the club but we are all pulling together and I think good times are ahead for us.”