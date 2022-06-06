Wakefield Trinity reach milestone in Belle Vue redevelopment plans

Wakefield Trinity have submitted a Delivery Plan for their redevelopment of Belle Vue.

The club’s historic home is set to be improved with major work, starting with the demolition of the East Stand.

Following the signing of a Section 106 agreement in March which will provide the majority of the funds for redevelopment, Trinity have been working on detailed plans covering design, costings, funding and build timetable.

This was submitted last week to Wakefield Council and the club hope for approval in time to begin work after their match against Wigan Warriors at the start of July.

“I am personally thrilled that we have reached this important stage in our plans,” said Trinity chairman John Minards.

The construction of a new East Stand is estimated to take around a year, while an upgrade of the North Terrace is due to take place at the end of the season.