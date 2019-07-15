Blakeley to lead Giants’ medical team

Huddersfield Giants have appointed England Knights physiotherapist Steven Blakeley as the club’s new Head of Medical.

The former Wigan physio has joined the club’s backroom staff to lead their medical team, with the Giants keen to bolster their coaching department.

A former player at Salford, Blakeley has also spent time with football powerhouse Manchester City.

“I’m glad to join such a reputable and exciting side as the Giants,” he said.

“I look forward to working with the staff, players and backroom staff and look forward to a successful period at the club.”

Giants’ Head of Performance, Ollie Richardson added: “Steven was the standout candidate throughout our recruitment process, his experience in Rugby League and knowledge about how to get players back and keep them back on the field in the unforgiving Super League will be invaluable for us moving forward.

“We are very much looking forward to him joining us and getting to work blending his systems and ideas with those already in place, to ultimately help give the players the best support possible.”