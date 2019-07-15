Former Red Devil Vatuvei confirms retirement

Former Salford Red Devils and New Zealand international winger Manu Vatuvei has announced his retirement on Instagram.

The winger, affectionately known as the Beast, hasn’t played any first-grade rugby since leaving the Red Devils in 2017 and has taken to social media to formally announce the end of his playing career.

“Well as you already know that I’ve been out of the game and talks that I’m retired or going to retire but I wasn’t ready to or accept that my time is up and can honestly say it’s been the tough and now I’m ready to accept and announce my retirement,” said Vatuvei.

Vatuvei played 226 times for the Warriors after making his debut in the NRL back in 2004. He also played for the NRL All Stars and represented both New Zealand and Tonga at international level playing an impressive 28 times for the Kiwis.

“Haven’t got much to say right now but just like to thank everyone that has supported me through my career,” he continued.

“To all The Fans thank you for always supporting me and all the kind messages over the years I will always remember them and cherish it for the rest of my life.. I know I’ve been one of those player that always have you on the edge of your seat when ever I played or high ball comes my way hahaha but I like to always try put a good performance for you every time I’m out there on the field…”