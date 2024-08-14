Brad Arthur drops biggest hint over Leeds Rhinos future as he reveals only potential obstacle to Super League deal

BRAD ARTHUR has dropped the biggest hint over his Leeds Rhinos future as yet.

The former Parramatta Eels boss was drafted in as Leeds head coach until the end of the season last month.

But, the question on everyone’s lips since has been: will he stay into 2025?

The upturn in the Rhinos’ form has been evident since Arthur took over, with Leeds wiping the floor with high-flying Wigan Warriors last weekend.

Now, Arthur has revealed that a decision is close, but that there is one potential obstacle to any deal being signed.

“The decision is close, I’ve got no reason why I wouldn’t want to stay. I’ve been honest and open to everyone that I want to coach in the NRL but I don’t think there will be an NRL job available next year,” Arthur told League Express.

“I want to coach so we are working on a few things with the club at the moment. My wife gets here Saturday and I don’t want to make any commitments to anyone with at least letting her look around and making sure she is comfortable here.

“She has spent the last 15 or 20 years doing whatever I need to to further my football career so that won’t be an issue. I think it will be sorted reasonably soon.

“I want to make sure I can make a difference, the players are showing they want to buy in and if they continue doing that then there is a very good chance I will stay.”

Arthur also conceded that his shot in Super League with Leeds came a lot sooner than he envisaged.

“I was at Parra for along time, I’ve always had talks but only recently when I finished in the NRL – and I was hoping to coach another ten years there – but once I finished there I would have liked to coach a couple of seasons in the Super League.

“It’s a different lifestyle, a bit of travelling but it’s just come earlier than I expected. I want to do a good job so that if I did come back in ten years’ time I have left a good taste in peoples’ mouths to get another start over here.”

