The five Super League sides that have sold the most Magic Weekend tickets

THE Magic Weekend will take place at Elland Road for the first time in Super League history this weekend.

Since 2007, the concept has been held at Cardiff, Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool and Newcastle, with Leeds now taking centre stage this weekend.

It’s fair to say that the decision to move the Magic Weekend to Leeds hasn’t exactly been well received with ticket sales not expected to hit 60,000 for the entire weekend.

In terms of those clubs that have sold tickets to fans, however, there are five Super League sides that stand out in terms of sales.

Coming out in first place – which isn’t exactly surprising when considering the proximity of Elland Road – is the Leeds Rhinos, with the Headingley club selling the most tickets.

In second, Hull KR have enjoyed tremendous ticket sales ahead of their clash with the Catalans Dragons on Sunday whilst Wigan Warriors are in third as they prepare to take on rivals St Helens in the second Saturday fixture.

Fourth sit Hull FC who have endured a difficult year in Super League as they get ready to take on London Broncos in the battle of the basement clubs whilst Warrington Wolves have the fifth most ticket sales ahead of their clash with Leeds.

