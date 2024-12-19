Brad Arthur makes Jake Connor admission as he gives verdict on new Leeds Rhinos signings

BRAD ARTHUR has admitted that Jake Connor was “a bit far off the pack” in terms of conditioning when he joined Leeds Rhinos, but that he has “bridged that gap” since.

Connor is one of five new signings through the doors at Headingley (alongside Ryan Hall, Maika Sivo, Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins) with the Leeds players put through their paces in pre-season.

Ahead of the Rhinos’ Boxing Day clash with Wakefield Trinity on 26 December, Arthur was asked what position Connor will play, with the ex-Parramatta Eels boss declaring that Connor had impressed in pre-season given his condition when he arrived.

“Jake Connor will spend time in the centres and in the halves,” Arthur said.

“He has got better each week. The thing for Jake was his training, conditioning and getting his body right.

“He said to me the other day that he is the fittest and best he has been for a while. He was a bit far off the pack when he first started but he has bridged that gap now.”

With Connor one of five signings to arrive, Arthur was asked if he was content with the number of new recruits that Leeds have added for 2025.

“A couple more numbers would have been nice but Bleasey (Ian Blease, director of rugby) has done a really good job with our squad and the changes we have been able to make.

“We had a targeted approach to bring in quality rather than targeting too many in quantity and the new signings have made our squad stronger.”

