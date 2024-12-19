Liam Sutcliffe on his “tough” spell at Hull FC, why he left the Super League club and why he chose Huddersfield Giants

IT’S fair to say that Hull FC underperformed in the 2024 Super League season.

Saved by finishing bottom only on points difference to London Broncos, the Black and Whites won just three games all year.

One of their most consistent performers in the past two seasons, Liam Sutcliffe, who has now moved to Super League rivals Huddersfield Giants, has tried to explain just how the “tough” being out on the field.

“It was tough on the field, it wasn’t a great couple of years and last year was really tough to be a Hull FC player,” Sutcliffe told League Express.

“There was a lot going on behind the scenes and in the background but in terms of the team, my teammates and the people around the club it was great. They made me feel really welcome.

“Going there I was nervous as I had been at Leeds for such a long time so it was all a new change and new to me but they made me feel really welcome and that side of things I really enjoyed.”

So why did things go so wrong for the Black and Whites in 2024?

“I’m not sure what went wrong to be honest, we just didn’t perform. We showed little glimpses after the tough start we had.

“We showed little things and then teetered off towards the end of the season but we had things to work from for 2024.

“However, we just weren’t good enough as a team and ultimately showed in the table.”

Now, Sutcliffe will run out in the claret and gold of Huddersfield for 2025, 2026 and 2027 after penning a three-year deal.

And it was a move that got sorted within a matter of days of the Giants first making contact.

“Huddersfield got mentioned, I got phoned up and asked if I was interested and I said it would be something I wanted to explore,” Sutcliffe continued.

“It happened pretty quickly to be fair and was sorted within a few days. It was a move that I fancied and I’m really excited about it.

“I didn’t even look elsewhere, it just happened that quick. When I heard about Huddersfield, I pretty much signed straightaway.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast