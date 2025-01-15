Brad Arthur on the possibility of his two sons joining Leeds Rhinos

THE name Arthur is synonymous in rugby league – particularly in the NRL where Brad spent a decade coaching the Parramatta Eels and where Jakob and Matt are looking to forge their own playing careers.

22-year-old Jakob, or Jake, is currently with the Manly Sea Eagles having come through the ranks at Parramatta to make his debut in 2021.

20 appearances later and the rangy halfback made the move to Manly and has since registered six appearances since joining in 2023.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Matt has been snapped up by the Newcastle Knights after playing just three times for the Eels during the 2024 NRL season.

A hooker by trade, Matt requested a release from his Eels contract last season following the departure of his father Brad.

Though Brad has since made the move halfway across the world to join Leeds Rhinos, the veteran Aussie does not believe that his two sons will follow him – at least not yet.

“The youngest one, Matt, he is only 19 and played a couple of games last year,” Arthur said.

“Matt is at Newcastle. Because both boys have lived with me all their life, they have had to grow up and live on their own.

“It’s been a different situation for them both. Matt has bought a house in Wallsend, it’s only about ten minute from training.

“His girlfriend also moved up there with him but they still hope and dream of playing the NRL.

“I have told them, hopefully, they have a good career in the NRL but then once they’ve finished come over here because they will enjoy it.”