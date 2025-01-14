RFL gives Super League clubs a response to Salford Red Devils situation as salary cap changes discussed

THE RFL has responded to the Salford Red Devils situation, with the governing body giving Super League clubs the latest on their position.

Much has been made of the financial predicament that the Red Devils have found themselves in in recent months, with the RFL giving the club an advance of £500,000 on their central distribution funding back in December.

The club is currently in negotiations for a sale to a consortium of Australian investors, who are thought to be keen to take a controlling interest in the club as well as acquiring rights to stage events at the club’s Salford Community Stadium home.

However, with those negotiations not yet completed, the club remains in a perilous place – but clubs will not be able to take advantage of salary cap adjustments to bring any Salford players in, the RFL has revealed.

An RFL statement reads: “Clubs were updated on the position at Salford following the conditions placed on the advance in their central distribution in December, and a number of options were considered – at this stage no changes have been made to salary cap regulations, but further proposals may be considered.”

Already several clubs have been widely linked with several of Salford’s star players, including Marc Sneyd, Nene Macdonald, Kallum Watkins, Tim Lafai, Jack Ormondroyd and Deon Cross.