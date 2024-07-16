Brad Arthur reveals contact with players wanting to join Leeds Rhinos as he gives latest on future

BRAD ARTHUR has revealed that a number of players have contacted the new Leeds Rhinos head coach about potentially joining the West Yorkshire club.

Arthur, who took over the reins at Headingley until the rest of the 2024 Super League season, has not yet made a decision about where his future lies in 2025.

However, that hasn’t stopped numerous stars dropping hints about joining the Rhinos.

“Already I’ve had some players reach out to me about whether I’m here or not next year, which I’m not leaning one way or the other with that at the moment,” Arthur said.

“I’m just taking it a week at a time and I’m just trying to enjoy my job and coach the best I can and improve the players and improve the team.

“I will want to help and make sure that the club has as good a roster as they can within the limits of the salary cap and quota spots, which I’m still getting my head around as it’s different rules to Australia.

“But there is definitely a lot of interest from players to want to come and play for Leeds. It’s a great city, I’ve only been here half a week, but it’s a great city and the club has got everything going for it.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast