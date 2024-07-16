Leigh Leopards’ Ed Chamberlain makes loan move to Super League rivals for rest of 2024 season

HULL FC have confirmed that Ed Chamberlain will join the club on loan for the remainder of the 2024 season.

It was announced last week that the 28-year-old has signed a three-year deal for 2025, but Hull FC have agreed a deal with Leigh Leopards to bring the centre to East Yorkshire for the rest of the 2024 campaign.

FC fans may recall seeing Chamberlain feature in Black & White colours earlier in the season, a brief cameo in which he played twice for Hull.

The Irish international has over 130 senior appearances to his name, whilst also being able to boast Challenge Cup and 1985 Cup titles in recent years.

Not only can Chamberlain operate in the centres, but he can also deputise in the back-row and in the halves, offering additional depth for the Black & Whites, who have ten games remaining this season.

Speaking to hullfc.com ahead of his return to the MKM Stadium, Chamberlain said: “The decision to return to a Hull FC was a no brainer for me after how much I enjoyed my previous loan spell at the club earlier in the year.

“All of the lads were spot on with me, which helped me settle straight in, and that’s all you want in a new environment.

“So I’m looking forward to getting back to Hull and putting my best foot forward ahead of making it a permanent move for 2025.”

Richie Myler, Hull FC’s Director of Rugby, added: “As I said in our club statement last week, Ed is a player who impresses me a lot, especially with his attitude and work ethic.

“He settled in with the group really quickly during his loan spell here earlier in the season, and I’m confident that it won’t take long for him to hit the ground running as he joins us again for the rest of the year.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast