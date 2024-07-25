Brad Arthur reveals Leeds Rhinos recruitment latest

BRAD ARTHUR has revealed that conversations between himself and sporting director Ian Blease will continue next week about potential new signings for Leeds Rhinos.

Arthur has only been in the head coaching position for a week, but already he is trying to make his mark after claiming that there were a few players that were willing to join him at Headingley from the NRL upon taking the role.

Though no one has come through the door yet, the 2024 Super League transfer deadline is rapidly approaching, with August 2 firmly in the sights of top flight clubs as they look to complete their business for the rest of the year.

For Arthur, he believes that the squad at his disposal is good enough to make the top six play-offs, but that he will be conversing with Blease over potential new blood before the end of the season.

“I think we can make the play-offs with the existing squad, it is a big ask,” Arthur said.

“We are four points adrift and we probably need a full pre-season to develop really good habits.

“We have got to make the most of it. We have got until next Friday and if there is a possibility of new signings then the club is committed to that.

“But, there will be more of a discussion next week rather than this week.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast