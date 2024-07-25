LEIGH LEOPARDS have confirmed the signing of Bailey Hodgson on a contract until the end of November 2026.

Ex-Castleford Tigers starlet Bailey Hodgson makes immediate Super League move

Hull-born Hodgson, 21, is currently in Australia where he has been playing in the NSW Cup competition for Blacktown but will arrive in the UK shortly and be available for selection for the rest of the current season.

Leopards Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “Bailey’s a talent who is highly regarded by a lot of people who I trust so I’m glad we’ve been able to bring him back over to the UK.

“He’s still very young and full of potential. He’s going to be a real asset toward the final stretch of this year and beyond.”

Hodgson came through the ranks of West Hull community club before joining Castleford Tigers. His strike power and speed at fullback or across the three-quarter line earned him England youth international honours and marked him out as an emerging young talent.

He made his Super League debut as an 18-year-old for the Tigers in a 38-24 victory over Hull KR in October 2020.

The nephew of England and NRL hooker Josh Hodgson, he signed a three-year contract with Newcastle Knights in November 2020 and last November moved to Manly.

Though yet to make his NRL debut he has gained extensive experience in the high-quality competition of the NSW Cup, playing for Newcastle from 2021-23 and this season for Blacktown.

Bailey Hodgson said: “I am really excited and grateful to be joining Leigh Leopards this season, and competing back on home soil.

“I had a few tough years over in Australia with injuries but when the opportunity with Leigh came up it felt like the perfect way to start a new chapter.

“I am looking forward to getting started as soon as possible and showcasing what I can bring to the team.”

