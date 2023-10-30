Brad Dwyer ‘a bit older and a bit wiser’ on Warrington Wolves return

BRAD DWYER says he returns to Warrington after six years “a bit older and a bit wiser”.

The hooker came through the Wolves’ Academy to make 88 first-team appearances between 2012 and 2017, scoring 16 tries.

He was part of their 2016 League Leaders’ Shield-winning squad – playing in their losing Challenge Cup Final team that year but missing out on selection for the Grand Final.

He left for Leeds and spent five years at Headingley before reuniting with his former Warrington coach, Tony Smith, at Hull FC for 2023.

But Dwyer’s stay in East Yorkshire lasted only one season, playing all but three of Hull’s matches, before home came calling.

“I’m really excited to be re-joining the club,” said the 30-year-old, a Challenge Cup winner with Leeds in 2020.

“I’m happy to be moving back to the North West and being amongst family and friends. It’s a place I know really well and there’s a lot of familiar faces at the club.

“It’s a special place for me. Warrington gave me my first crack at being a professional rugby player and I spent six good years here.

“To be coming back a bit older and a bit wiser, and hopefully a better player, is really exciting for me.

“I’m keen to show how much I’ve developed as a player and a person. I’m looking to impress in pre-season and put my best foot forward.”

Dwyer replaces former team-mate Daryl Clark, who has signed for St Helens, in the Warrington squad and will likely play as the interchange nine behind Danny Walker, who like Clark is in the England squad for their current Test series against Tonga.

Gary Chambers, who has moved into a director of rugby role after finishing last season as interim head coach before Sam Burgess’ appointment, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Brad back home.

“He’s going to offer multiple different attack options to the way we play and a wealth of experience around the camp.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.