Why Matt Peet believes young prop Sam Eseh will be ‘good fit’ for Wigan Warriors

SUPER LEAGUE champions Wigan are enjoying the present – and also looking to the future after signing leading front-row prospect Sam Eseh from relegated Wakefield.

The arrival of the 20-year-old on a two-year deal with a third-year option follows hot on the heels of the agreement with teenage forward Junior Nsemba of a contract extension until 2027.

Eseh, a product of the East Leeds community club, is Wigan’s sixth new arrival after fellow forwards Tiaki Chan, Kruise Leeming, Luke Thompson and Sam Walters as well as back Adam Keighran, and the first since the Grand Final was won earlier this month.

He made 15 appearances for Trinity this year after impressing on loan at Featherstone and Barrow in 2022, when he was named Championship Young Player of the Year.

And Eseh believes he can develop his game under the tutelage of Matt Peet, explaining: “I’ve watched what he’s done for Wigan, a club I’ve always known as being relentless in anything they do, and it’s something I can’t wait to be a part of.

“Training with such talented players is only going to make me better, and how he gives people an opportunity is another thing that attracted me.”

Eseh added: “I’d also like to thank Wakefield Trinity and the staff for giving me the opportunity to get to this point.”

Peet said: “Sam is a player we have been tracking for a few years and it is the right time for him to join us.

“He has already proved himself capable of performing at Super League level and we are confident his attitude will be a good fit for our club.”

Academy product Nsemba, 19, has made 16 appearances across two seasons for hometown club Wigan and had a three-game loan stint at Whitehaven this year.

“He is a talented player and an outstanding young man who we have high expectations for,” said Peet.

“I’m looking forward to helping him develop on and off the field.”

