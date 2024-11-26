Bradford Bulls agree to release key player from final year of his contract

BRADFORD BULLS have accepted a request from Daniel Smith to be released from the final year of his contract due to work commitments.

The 31-year-old arrived at the club prior to the start of the 2024 season and made 15 appearances, scoring one try.

Smith said: “I loved my time at Bradford, it’s one of the best clubs I’ve been at, it is sad for me to leave but I have to do what is best for me and my family. With long days at work and then nights at training, I couldn’t commit to it and that is the main reason I have asked for a release but I have really enjoyed my time here.

“I am unsure what I want to do moving forward, I am 31 and still feel I can play but it has to be right for me and family. I would have loved to have stayed at Bradford but I couldn’t commit to the hours and training.

“I’d just like to thank everyone involved with the club for making me feel welcome, I wish everyone the best, Bradford need to be back in Super League.”

Bradford head coach Brian Noble, said: “We are sad to see Daniel go, there comes a point in your life at this level when the rigours of work and life get in the way of what you really want to do. He has been a high performer at a high level for many years but the clash has become too much for him and we are sorry to see him go.

“Daniel added something to our squad, he is a brilliant, smart footballer who understands the game of rugby league and it is always sad to lose someone like that, he had great leadership qualities too which will be sorely missed.”

