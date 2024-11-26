Ex-Huddersfield Giants and St Helens centre Kevin Naiqama finds new club

FORMER Huddersfield Giants and St Helens centre Kevin Naiqama has found a new club.

Naiqama, who left the Giants at the end of the 2024 Super League season, has signed for Newcastle rugby league side, Western Suburbs.

The 35-year-old originally began his career with the Newcastle Knights, making just 15 appearances over the course of four seasons before leaving for the Penrith Panthers ahead of the 2014 NRL season.

A move to Wests Tigers in 2015 kickstarted Naiqama’s career, with the centre registering 35 tries in 90 appearances.

Super League St Helens snapped up the 35-year-old ahead of the 2019 season and Naiqama went on to win the Super League Grand Final twice and the Challenge Cup once.

A return to the NRL with the Sydney Roosters followed for 2022 before Naiqama returned to Super League with Huddersfield for 2023 and 2024, registering 35 appearances over the course of two seasons.

