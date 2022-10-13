Bradford Bulls’ ambitious plans for new stadium set to come to a head 

BRADFORD Bulls will hear the result of their potential levelling up investment bid by the end of the year, a government minister has confirmed.

Bradford Council bosses previously unveiled highly ambitious plans to create a new 25,000-capacity stadium for the Bradford Bulls and the RFL on the existing Odsal site with the stadium hoping to host International and Challenge Cup Rugby League matches.

That’s all down to the potential £50 million pouch that the West Yorkshire club could land if their levelling up appeal is accepted.

MP for Bradford South, Judith Cummins, spoke in Parliament yesterday to emphasise the need for her city to receive a share of the levelling up fund, asking a government minister if that money would still be forthcoming.

Cummins said: “Building on the back of Bradford’s City of Culture win and in this momentous year for rugby league, I am supporting the plan for the transformation and regeneration of the home of the Bradford Bulls, the iconic Odsal stadium, to become a world class sports, music and culture arena.

“This plan would be an incubator of the ambitions of the entire Bradford district delivering over a billion pounds’ worth of socio-economic benefits.

“However, following the Bank of England’s repeated interventions, can the Minister confirm the levelling up fund round two will still be going ahead in full and will the Minister and Chancellor demonstrate this by meeting with me, Bradford Council, Bradford Bulls and the RFL to discuss our catalyst for growth.”

The government minister replied: “Well I can absolutely confirm we will be going ahead with the second round of levelling up fund and there should be decisions by the end of the year.

“I wish her well in her bid, there is an independent assessment going on, but if it is possible to meet we will do that but we need to decide if that is appropriate.”