Leigh Centurions star Krisnan Inu’s future ‘unknown’ following Super League promotion

It’s fair to say Leigh Centurions enjoyed a stellar 2022 season in the Championship.

Following a hefty recruitment drive from owner Derek Beaumont, director of rugby Chris Chester and head coach Adrian Lam, the Lancashire club cast all challengers aside to earn promotion to the Super League in triumphant fashion.

That being said, Leigh’s overseas quota for the top flight will number only seven, meaning the departure of a number of overseas players with Jy Hitchcox and Mark Ioane just two of those leaving the Leigh Sports Village.

Another player that looks as though he will be potentially leaving is former Catalans Dragons and Widnes Vikings outside back Krisnan Inu, whose goalkicking prowess in 2022 impressed in a stellar year.

Despite Inu’s incredible role in the Centurions’ brilliant season, the 35-year-old looks destined to leave the club.

Inu posted on his Instagram: “2022 brought more then expected, but hard work, friendship and a great family made the journey and results speak for itself.

“My MVP @iamcamilledlc_ thank you. Thank you for letting me continue to live my dream and push my body to be strong for yet another season.

“Thank you for your sacrifices and holding it down for our family when I’m not around. Love you to the moon and back 1000000x over.

“Season 16, done & dusted. Future unknown. But the fire still burns. To be continued……..”