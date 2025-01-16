Bradford Bulls boss Brian Noble takes aim at new disciplinary points system

BRADFORD BULLS head coach Brian Noble has taken aim at the new disciplinary points system brought in by the RFL ahead of the new season.

The new system will only see players sanctioned when they reach a certain number of points.

Therefore, if a player were to be charged with on-field misconduct, they would not instantly receive a sanction as is currently the case.

Charge grades are now allocated points which players will accumulate and keep on their record for 12 months.

Points are allocated as followed:

Grade A – 1 point

Grade B – 3 points

Grade C – 5 points

Grade D – 12 points

Grade E – Refer to Tribunal

The points tariff is as follows:

0-2 No further action

3-5 Fine

6-8 1 match suspension

9-11 1 match suspension and a fine

12-14 2 match suspension

15-17 2 match suspension and a fine

18-20 3 match suspension

21-23 3 match suspension and a fine

24-26 4 match suspension

27-29 4 match suspension and a fine

30-32 5 match suspension

33-35 5 match suspension and a fine

36-38 6 match suspension and a fine

39-41 7 match suspension and a fine

42-44 8 match suspension and a fine

45-47 9 match suspension and a fine

48-50 10 match suspension and a fine

51-53 11 match suspension and a fine

54+ 12 match suspension plus and a fine

However, Noble is certainly not a fan, believing it would sideline players for longer.

“Nobody who I’ve worked with over the many years in Rugby League advocates foul or violent play,” Noble told West Yorkshire Radio Rugby League.

“Under this new system where players are carrying points over into this new system, they are likely to receive longer bans and is a loss to the game and its supporters.”