Bradford Bulls boss Brian Noble takes aim at new disciplinary points system

BRADFORD BULLS head coach Brian Noble has taken aim at the new disciplinary points system brought in by the RFL ahead of the new season.
The new system will only see players sanctioned when they reach a certain number of points.
Therefore, if a player were to be charged with on-field misconduct, they would not instantly receive a sanction as is currently the case.
Charge grades are now allocated points which players will accumulate and keep on their record for 12 months.
Points are allocated as followed:
Grade A – 1 point
Grade B – 3 points
Grade C – 5 points
Grade D – 12 points
Grade E – Refer to Tribunal
The points tariff is as follows:
0-2 No further action
3-5 Fine
6-8 1 match suspension
9-11 1 match suspension and a fine
12-14 2 match suspension
15-17 2 match suspension and a fine
18-20 3 match suspension
21-23 3 match suspension and a fine
24-26 4 match suspension
27-29 4 match suspension and a fine
30-32 5 match suspension
33-35 5 match suspension and a fine
36-38 6 match suspension and a fine
39-41 7 match suspension and a fine
42-44 8 match suspension and a fine
45-47 9 match suspension and a fine
48-50 10 match suspension and a fine
51-53 11 match suspension and a fine
54+ 12 match suspension plus and a fine
However, Noble is certainly not a fan, believing it would sideline players for longer.
“Nobody who I’ve worked with over the many years in Rugby League advocates foul or violent play,” Noble told West Yorkshire Radio Rugby League.
“Under this new system where players are carrying points over into this new system, they are likely to receive longer bans and is a loss to the game and its supporters.”