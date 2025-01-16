Club revealed in chase of former Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos fullback Jack Walker

SHEFFIELD EAGLES are in talks with former Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos fullback Jack Walker, League Express can exclusively reveal.

The Eagles have held positive talks with Walker and hope to conclude a deal over the next 24 hours, League Express understands.

It follows Walker’s comments earlier in the week that he had held talks with a new club following his release from Hull at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

The 25-year-old said on his YouTube account: “I just finished with them (a potential new club), it went well actually so potentially might have a club so I’m buzzing about. I will know by the end of the week.”

The fullback, who became the youngest Grand Final winner ever in 2017 with Leeds Rhinos, has spent time with Hull KR and Bradford Bulls recently too.

But, it now looks as though Walker will drop down to the Championship once more as new Sheffield boss Craig Lingard looks to enjoy a successful maiden season in charge of the Eagles.