Rugby League Attendance Round-Up: Wakefield Trinity and Oldham impress

THE first round of the 1895 Cup took place over the weekend – as well as a number of friendlies around the grounds.

On Sunday, in Group One of the 1895 Cup competition, Barrow Raiders overcame Cumbrian rivals Workington Town, 30-8, whilst Keighley Cougars put Dewsbury Rams to the sword in a 35-6 drubbing in Group Two.

In Group Four, Oldham pulled off a massive shock, beating Championship flyers Halifax Panthers, 24-20 whilst Featherstone Rovers thrashed Hunslet, 62-12, in Group Five.

Swinton Lions overcame North Wales Crusaders, 40-12, in Group Six as Doncaster inflicted a 40-4 defeat on Midlands Hurricanes in Group Seven.

Group Three combatants Newcastle Thunder were demolished 114-10 by the York Knights on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, friendlies included a young Hull KR’s narrow 26-24 defeat to Sheffield Eagles, with Huddersfield Giants thrashing London Broncos 50-16 and Bradford Bulls beating a youthful Leeds Rhinos side by 34-8.

On Friday, Wakefield Trinity went up against Wigan Warriors with the game getting called off after an hour due to repeated floodlights failure. At the time of abandonment, Wakefield were winning 22-12, whilst Warrington Wolves beat local rivals Widnes Vikings, 46-40.

But, what were the attendances like over the weekend?

Workington Town 8-30 Barrow Raiders

No attendance given

Keighley Cougars 35-6 Dewsbury Rams

839 at Cougar Park on Sunday

Newcastle Thunder 10-114 York Knights

No attendance given

Oldham 24-20 Halifax Panthers

1,521 at Boundary Park on Sunday

Hunslet 12-62 Featherstone Rovers

875 at the South Leeds Stadium on Sunday

North Wales Crusaders 12-40 Swinton Lions

520 at Stadiwm CSM on Sunday

Midlands Hurricanes 4-40 Doncaster

180 at the Alexander Stadium on Sunday

Hull KR 26-24 Sheffield Eagles

No attendance given

Huddersfield Giants 50-16 London Broncos

814 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday

Bradford Bulls 34-8 Leeds Rhinos

No attendance given

Wakefield Trinity – Wigan Warriors

4,000+ at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Friday night

Warrington Wolves 46-40 Widnes Vikings

No attendance given

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.