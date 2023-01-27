Bradford Bulls bring in Championship rival for Super League quest

BRADFORD BULLS have added a Championship rival to their quest for Super League promotion.

Bradford head coach Mark Dunning has repeatedly spoke of his desire to add to his Bulls squad and now the West Yorkshire club has announced the signing of Widnes Vikings prop Josh Johnson.

Following the departure of Dalton Desmond-Walker back to Australia, Dunning has been on the lookout for a new enforcer since and Johnson certainly fits that role.

28-year-old Johnson began his career at the Huddersfield Giants, debuting in 2013 and going on to make 36 appearances for the West Yorkshire side.

Loan spells at the likes of Batley Bulldogs and Doncaster before the prop made a permanent move to Hull KR ahead of the 2017 Super League season.

Johnson then went on to have a spell with the Barrow Raiders and Salford Red Devils, registering 13 appearances for the latter before switching to Widnes in 2022.

Now he will be a key packman alongside the likes of Michael Lawrence and Brad England at Odsal.

Johnson can’t wait to get started and explained what Bradford supporters should expect from him: “Tough honest play, plenty of hard work, Mark knows what he wants from me, just a good work ethic, run hard, tackle hard, get the basics right and build off that.

“I am really looking forward to getting stuck in, having spoken to Mark [Dunning] I made my mind up quick, there are some good people here. I have met a few of the boys, played with a few of them earlier in my career as well so there are a few familiar faces should be easy to settle in.

“I have had a good mix of Super League and Championship in my career and the Championship has only got stronger, it will be tough and there will be times when we are challenged but looking at the squad it is exciting.

“That is the main goal (promotion), but you have got to set short term goals first and foremost and build, let’s build into the season, keep the excitement building and see where we go.”

Bradford boss Mark Dunning has spoken of his delight at the speed at which the club secured Johnson’s signature – claiming his pack has been bolstered by a player in the prime of his career.

“It has been a real quick one, I have known Josh for a while and tracked him since he was at Barrow, he went to Salford did really well, went to Widnes for the last 12 months so we were well aware of Josh and his abilities,” said Dunning.

“We were then made aware of him becoming a free agent and we were really quick to get him in, I am delighted to get it done, delighted the board have backed us really quickly and looking forward to this man getting started.

“It’s a two-year deal for this year and next, we’re giving Josh that certainty and home grown feeling, he is excited to get back into it and start enjoying his rugby and feel like he belongs somewhere so its somewhere he can hopefully put roots down and enjoy his rugby and show the fans what he’s capable of.

“We have worked as quickly as we can, we are getting a player in his prime, a bloke that is desperate to come to this club he wanted to come here, had a real desire to contribute to his group we have had a couple of chats but we know enough about each other to know what we want and we know his commitment to this group, this is a real exciting time and he is another important addition to the team.

“I would just like to place on record our thanks on behalf of the club, to the Bradford Bulls Squad Booster Association – who have been hugely supportive in getting his deal over the line.”