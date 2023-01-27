Cornwall re-sign Irish prop Bolger

Cornwall RLFC have announced that their Irish prop forward Paul Bolger has signed a new one-year contract with the club, ensuring he will remain at the Memorial Ground for the upcoming Betfred League 1 season.

Bolger, who has gained representative honours at age-grade level for Ireland, cut his teeth in professional Rugby League with the now defunct West Wales Raiders in 2021.

After a handful of appearances for the then Llanelli-based club, he attended Cornwall RLFC’s first open player trial 12 months ago and signed for the Choughs shortly after.

The 27-year-old was a mainstay of Cornwall’s matchday 17 during the club’s first ever professional season, becoming a firm favourite in the Memorial Ground stands.

“I’m back in the fray and at the moment that feels a bit surreal,” Bolger told cornwallrlfc.co.uk.

“I still get goosebumps when I think about running out at the Memorial Ground and to hear the fans chanting and the noise they bring.

“I am raring to go and it really is something else to play in front of a passionate Cornish crowd. I know they will be pleased to see me back again and I am pleased to be back also although every other day until I signed, I thought that perhaps I may not have been returning.

“But I back myself and my pre-season began the Monday after our final game of 2022 against Midlands Hurricanes. I focused on what I could control and that was putting in hard graft whilst nobody else was looking.

“That has put me in a position where the club want me for 2023. They have put faith in me and I know what is expected of me and how I can improve for the sake of my team mates – I don’t want to be the person who lets everyone down.”

Meanwhile, Cornwall RLFC general manager John Beach, said: “Paul has really got his head down during the off season and has signed a new contract based on his endeavours alone.

“He took on board what he learnt during the 2022 season and we look forward to seeing him back in a Cornwall shirt for 2023.

“Paul hasn’t missed a training session over pre-season with his attitude and commitment a huge plus point during our preparations for the new campaign.”