Bradford Bulls bring in major investment ahead of Super League push

BRADFORD BULLS have brought in major investment ahead of their Super League push in 2023.

Local businesswoman Deborah Sorra has been appointed to the Board of Directors alongside Chairman Nigel Wood.

Sorra who has recently sold her company, TIME Mortgage Experts Ltd, is a life-long Bulls fan and has decided that now is the right time to invest.

“Both Nigel and Jason were known to me as we all went to the same school albeit in different years and we all grew up within 1 mile of each other,” Sorra said.

“I needed to trust that the Board members genuinely had the Bulls best interests at heart and had the right combination of skills and experience before I invest my money and time into the venture. I have absolutely no doubt that the destiny of the Bulls couldn’t be in better hands.

“We will transform the fortunes of the Bulls but I am also conscious this has been said numerous times before. So I look forward to our fans judging us on our results and the positivity and energy we will continue to bring to the club”.

Sorra studied Business and Finance at the University of the West of England before embarking on a career in Financial Services.

“Ultimately this club relies on the good will and positivity of its fans so please get behind us this year,” Sorra continued. We will have a very competitive team and a very hardworking group of back-office staff and volunteers and together we will succeed!”

CEO, Jason Hirst added: “On behalf of the club, I’m delighted to welcome Debb on board. This signing is every bit as big as any of our on-field signings for 2023, in that it undeniably demonstrates the trust and belief that Debb, as a successful businesswoman, has in the club’s management team.

“Having known her and more specifically her family, for many, many years, I recognise and understand the love she has for the Bradford Bulls.

“After being put back in touch with her, by a mutual friend, 4 weeks ago, I have met with her several times, where her passion, ideas, knowledge and business expertise have shone through. This led to us both quickly reaching the same conclusion, that we could successfully work alongside each other, for the benefit of our great club.

“She will, undoubtedly, bring further professionalism to the club and I eagerly look forward to working with her and our existing team, to bring about sustainable year on year improvement in our quest for a return to Super League.

“Her addition to the Board of Directors gives us a stronger, more diverse leadership team. That said, we both remain keenly interested in talking to any other individuals and/or groups, with the right experience and skillset, who could be interested in joining our management and/or ownership team, to strengthen us even further.

“If you have a legitimate interest in doing so, please feel free to contact myself, via the club offices.”