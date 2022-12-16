Ranking the best loose-forwards in Super League with Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers and St Helens represented

ARGUABLY, the role of the modern day loose-forward has changed dramatically over the course of the summer era.

From the ball-playing playmakers of Paul Sculthorpe and Andy Farrell, it is nowadays more or less classed as another prop or forward.

That being said, there are five loose-forwards that stand out in Super League. Here they are.

5. Benjamin Garcia – Catalans Dragons

An ever-present during the Catalans Dragons’ past decade, Benjamin Garcia deserves the right to be named as one of the best loose-forwards in Super League. The captain of the French club, Garcia has played almost 200 appearances for Catalans and is still only 29 years of age. It’s pretty obvious that the loose-forward will play the rest of his career at the Stade Gilbert Brutus so what an icon of French rugby league he has become.

4. Morgan Smithies – Wigan Warriors

With John Bateman sometimes playing in the second-row for the Wigan Warriors, Morgan Smithies has taken on the mantle as loose-forward and boy has he done it well. Still just 22 years of age, Smithies appears to have been around forever he is that comfortable with Super League. Able to knock his opposition forwards around, giving as good as he has got, Smithies’ aggression is unrivalled for his age. An absolute tackling machine, the Warriors academy product has an incredibly bright future ahead of him in the Cherry and White.

3. Joe Westerman – Castleford Tigers

Joe Westerman had a stellar first-half of the 2022 Super League season back with his boyhood club, Castleford Tigers. And though his performances somewhat tailed off towards the end of the year, Westerman was still an integral cog in the Tigers’ wheel. From being the link from the forwards to the backs, the Yorkshireman often proved the shining light in what was a difficult year for Lee Radford in his first season as Castleford boss. Going forward, Westerman will again show his worth to the West Yorkshire outfit next year.

2. John Bateman – Wigan Warriors

It’s been a difficult few years for John Bateman since returning from the Canberra Raiders during 2020. The Wigan Warriors man has been fighting for form in 2021 and 2022, but was rewarded with some good performances last season with a call-up to the England squad for the Rugby League World Cup. That being said, on his day, Bateman is one of the most potent edge runners in the game with his ability to crab along the line and spot a gap up there with the best in the world. The former Bradford man also does not shirk a tackle and loves to get stuck in.

1. Morgan Knowles – St Helens

It can’t really be anyone else at number one but Morgan Knowles. The loose-forward has arguably become one of St Helens’ most important players in recent seasons with his tenacity and aggression the key to Saints winning the forward battle in almost every game. Knowles’ powerful hits and bulldozing runs are synonymous of his game and he will prove vital if Saints are to win a fifth Grand Final in a row.

Honourable mentions to Leigh’s John Asiata who has yet to play in Super League and Hull KR’s Elliot Minchella.