Bradford Bulls building for Super League with incredible season ticket and social media growth

BRADFORD BULLS are building for Super League – on and off the field.

The West Yorkshire club was given a provisional grading by IMG of 12.02 last week – a grade which sees the Bulls currently sit in 14th.

With Odsal the main point of concern in dragging the stadium points of just 0.89 out of a possible 3, Bradford are looking mightily impressive in other areas.

In terms of fandom, the Bulls received 3.95 – and the club will be buzzing to see that adult and concession early bird season ticket sales for 2024 have increased by 71.3 per cent when compared to the 2023 season.

Alongside that impressive new drive from Bradford fans, the club also revealed that there had been 840,101 engagements on their social media pages in the last month.

That engagement was spread over Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube with digital engagement a key factor in driving up the fandom points criteria.

The Bulls are a club on the up!

