The top 20 fastest rugby league players in the world in 2023 with Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves stars making the top ten

EVERY rugby league fan loves a good statistic and especially when it takes into account players from their own clubs.

Looking at the fastest rugby league players in the world is always an interesting one because some stars might not get the opportunity to showcase their pace.

However, when analysing statistics from both Super League and the NRL, there are a number of interesting results – though no Super League player is in the top six.

Here are the fastest top speeds recorded in 2023:

1. Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks) 37.188 km/h

2. Jason Saab (Manly Sea Eagles) 37.116 km/h

3. Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels) 36.864 km/h

4. Dominic Young (Newcastle Knights) 36.828 km/h

5. Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury Bulldogs) 36.756 km/h

6. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins) 36.684 km/h

7. Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves) 36.41 km/h

8. Alofiana Khan-Pereira (Gold Coast Titans) 36.144 km/h

9. Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels) – 36.108 km/h

10. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) – 36.1 km/h

11. Jake Averillo (Canterbury Bulldogs) 36.072 km/h

12. Tee Ritson (St Helens) – 36.06 km/h

13. Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants) – 36.01 km/h

14. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights) – 35.892 km/h

15. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (Sydney Roosters) – 35.784 km/h

16. Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers) – 35.748 km/h

17. Jahream Bula (Wests Tigers) – 35.748 km/h

18. Blake Wilson (Canterbury Bulldogs) – 35.712 km/h

19. Tyrell Sloan (St George Illawarra Dragons) – 35.676 km/h

20. Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos) – 35.64 km/h

NRL stats taken from the Daily Telegraph.

