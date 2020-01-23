Bradford Bulls close in on Hull FC talent

Bradford Bulls are closing in on the signing of Hull FC’s outside back Matty Dawson-Jones.

TotalRL understands the former St Helens and Huddersfield man is set to like up with the Bulls in a move that would bolster John Kear’s options heading into the Championship campaign.

Dawson-Jones, 29, missed last season with an ACL injury but made a successful return to action during the pre-season warm-up matches, making his return against Halifax.

But with the likes of Mahe Fonua, Bureta Faraimo and Adam Swift all part of Lee Radford’s new-look squad, opportunities were set to be limited at the KCOM Stadium this season.

As a result, a move to the Bulls appears to be a likely outcome for Dawson-Jones as he looks for more regular game time.

The Black and Whites have let several players join other clubs on loan recently, with the likes of Lewis Bienek and Cameron Scott joining Leigh Centurions.

Hull have partnered with the Bulls on dual-registration terms but this deal is understood to be on a more permanent basis.

The Bulls are still looking to recruit further before the start of the season and it’s believed more reinforcements from Leeds could follow.