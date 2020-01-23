Hunslet capture powerhouse prop

Hunslet have completed the impressive signing of prop Alex Rowe.

The 34-year-old joins the club after a season with Newcastle Thunder, one of Hunslet’s rivals during the 2020 campaign.

“I came close to signing for Hunslet before the start of last season, it was just a matter of timing really that led to me join Newcastle Thunder instead – and a loan deal during the campaign only fell through at the last minute.

“I’ve had offers from a few Championship clubs but I had no hesitation in opting for Hunslet ahead of them. Part of the reason for me joining Hunslet was the feel-good factor around the club, while I live in Leeds and I’ve got a new job locally. And my wife was very keen on me signing up at the South Leeds Stadium.

“I took very little persuading. I know Dom Brambini – who I was with at Castleford Tigers in our younger days, and who I also played with at Batley – and Simon Brown, from Sheffield, very well and they both stressed how good it is at Hunslet, and how everyone is pushing together in the right direction.

“I’m delighted to be here. I’ve naturally spoken at length to head coach Gary Thornton, who is doing a fantastic job. I bring a lot of experience to the table, of course, but I’m not expecting, in my mid-thirties, to play every week and take someone else’s place. I’ve certainly got to earn my stripes, I’ve got to earn my spot and play well enough to hopefully keep it.”