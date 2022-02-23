Bradford Bulls’ David Foggin-Johnston receives lengthy ban from tribunal

Bradford Bulls winger David Foggin-Johnston has been handed a five-match ban by a tribunal for a high tackle.

Foggin-Johnston was sent off in the closing stages of his side’s Championship match at Leigh Centurions last week for a high shot on Aaron Smith.

He was charged with a Grade E high tackle offence by the match review panel and referred to tribunal, facing a suspension of between four and eight matches.

Foggin-Johnston admitted the offence but challenged the grading, an appeal which was unsuccessful.

However, the final sentence was on the lighter side of the possible suspension range, being banned for Bradford’s next five matches across all competitions as well as receiving a £250 fine.

The Bulls have won only one of their first three Championship matches this season, and head to London Broncos in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup this weekend.