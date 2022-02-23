Cornwall RLFC to broadcast live all of their League One matches

All of Cornwall’s matches in their inaugural League One season will be broadcast live on the OurLeague app.

Cornwall enter the third tier this season coached by Neil Kelly and still in the process of building their squad for the new season.

So far 13 players have been signed up, including former Super League winner Anthony Mullally.

Each of Cornwall’s 20 games at home and away, starting on 2 April at North Wales Crusaders, will be shown live on the RFL’s OurLeague platform.

It mirrors the initiative that Cornwall’s club president Eric Perez had with his previous club Toronto Wolfpack of building their brand by putting all of the Canadian side’s matches on TV.

“We are extremely excited to announce all our matches home and away will be broadcast on Our League,” said Perez.

“Rugby League deserves to be watched, and every match deserves to be commemorated with a professional broadcast so we hope this can also start a trend within the sport where other clubs can boost their profile on Our League.

“We look forward to providing the exposure to our players and partners as well as providing entertainment so Rugby League fans in Cornwall, the UK, and the world can enjoy the action all season long.”