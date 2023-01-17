Bradford Bulls-linked winger and Papua New Guinea international Rodrick Tai lands new club

BACK in November of last year, Papua New Guinea international winger Rodrick Tai had been linked with a move to the Bradford Bulls alongside Keven Appo.

Rugby League Live reported that the West Yorkshire club were ‘pushing hard’ for both men, but the Bulls signed Appo with Tai seemingly disappearing off the radar.

Now the PNG Hunters star has joined the Dolphins on a train-and-trial deal.

“This is a unique and exciting opportunity for some of our players to get elite level coaching and take their game to the next level,” PNG Hunters CEO Scott Barker said in a Dolphins’ club statement.

“We’re extremely thankful to be working so closely with the Dolphins NRL team and hopefully this is the first step to seeing more Papua New Guineans competing in the NRL.”

Tai, alongside Judah Rimbu, Sherwin Tanabi and Emmanuel Waine, are the first players in a new agreement between the Dolphins and the Hunters to train with the former on a train-and-trial deal.

They will then be given a chance to fight for a top 30 contract with the Dolphins or be given a development deal.