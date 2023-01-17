Henderson happy to have Corcoran at Knights

YORK KNIGHTS team chief Andrew Henderson says that having Ged Corcoran on board will provide a valuable different voice to his own as well as helping Danny Kirmond get to grips with his extra responsibilities as a player-coach.

Ireland coach Corcoran (above), who led the Wolfhounds in last year’s World Cup, has joined York as assistant to Henderson after leaving his long-held role working alongside Mark Aston at Sheffield.

The 39-year-old former Halifax, Dewsbury, Oldham, Sheffield and Toulouse pack player will have a particular focus on the Knights forwards, of which Kirmond, whose additional coaching duties were announced soon after Henderson’s appointment in October, is one.

The 37-year-old former Featherstone, Huddersfield and Wakefield second rower is approaching his third season playing for the Knights, and Henderson explained: “Danny will remain a big part of the team.

“At this stage, I want his main focus to be on playing, and the plan is to drip-feed him into the coaching department as the season goes on.

“With Danny still playing, making him my assistant straight away would have been a bit too much of a step, and while our team manager Will Leatt also provides coaching support, I felt we needed another pair of hands.

“I’ve known Ged for a number of years. We have a good relationship and I think we’ll complement each other as well as challenge each other to improve.

“He has a lot of coaching experience and knows this division well and that will be a big help to me.

“Ged has honesty, integrity, enthusiasm and passion. He decided to leave Sheffield as he wanted a new challenge, and I’m really pleased to have him at this organisation.”

Having faced Doncaster, York will continue to tune up for the forthcoming season with a home game against Batley on Sunday (3pm).

“They are a good side and will provide a yardstick of where we are at,” explained Henderson.

