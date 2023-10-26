Bradford Bulls make plea to Council over Odsal stadium after releasing breakdown of IMG grading points

BRADFORD BULLS have made a plea to Bradford Council over Odsal Stadium after releasing the breakdown of their IMG grading points.

The Bulls, having last been in Super League almost ten years ago, were positioned in 14th following the provisional IMG points released yesterday.

On 12.02 points, the Bulls acquired just 30 per cent of the available 3 stadium points with Odsal falling behind standards.

Now Bradford have provided a statement calling for the council to “deliver a community stadium” for the city.

The statement reads: “Yesterday’s illustrative IMG Grading score ranks the club as 14th on the grading ladder, behind all the 2023 season Super League clubs, as well as Toulouse.

“That grading should leave no one in any doubt that the single biggest impediment to getting our club back to the Super League is the absence of an appropriate 21st century facility.

“Our relatively strong and strengthening scores in the other 4 Grading Pillars clearly demonstrate the progress the club has and continues to make in recent times.

“The club was brought back to Odsal, from Dewsbury, because Bradford needs the Bulls as much as the Bulls needs Bradford.

“We have been in discussions with the Council for three years now about how best to deliver the standard of facility needed to play in Super League. Much hope was placed on the Levelling Up bid, but that was unsuccessful.

“Over the past 30 years, virtually all major Rugby League clubs, from the Mersey to the Humber, have had significant stadium improvements. Some cities and even towns, for instance, Wigan, have two fit for purpose, 21st century venues. None of these developments would have been possible without the active collaboration of the various local councils. It’s that simple.

“The RFL, as leaseholders of Odsal Stadium, by putting the lease up for sale, have signalled very clearly that they aren’t prepared to make the investment required to bring Odsal up to the required standard. They have, however, helpfully and steadfastly insisted that professional Rugby League in Bradford must be protected, as part of any sale.

“The club’s clear preference is for the council, who are in fact the actual owners of the land, to reacquire the lease from the RFL and deliver a community stadium for the sport in Bradford, of the required quality to meet the Super League criteria and serve the recreational needs and wants of the local community.

“Failing that, we would ask that the council collaborates with the club and allows us to approach sponsors to develop around Odsal, such that the stadium can become financially sustainable, which it most certainly isn’t at present.

“This day has been coming for three years now. The club and the city council now know clearly what is required. The club’s board, staff, volunteers and players all believe we have controlled the controllables as best we can across the other criteria on the grading system. Now is the time for all who believe that a city of Bradford’s stature deserves a Super League club to come together, to develop the right facility.”

The Bulls have explained why this would be the final selling point for a spot in Super League.

“To do so, would give the club the opportunity to secure a realistic, exciting and long coveted return to Super League, as early as 2025. That is said on the back of our much improved 2023 on field performance and yesterday’s gradings, that show we’re currently in touching distance of the top 12 graded clubs, which allows entry into Super League.

“If we all truly want a top flight professional Rugby League team in the City of Bradford, we can’t afford to miss this opportunity again!

“Finally, to our loyal, appreciated band of supporters, both near and far, please continue to back us. Not only by purchasing season tickets and merchandise and attending matches, but also by championing our outstanding community work and interacting on our numerous social media platforms, which cover all of the club’s 9 teams. Rest assured that the club will continue to strive to deliver you, the modern, 21st century stadium you undoubtedly deserve, while keeping you updated appropriately, as and when there are any further developments on these topics.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.