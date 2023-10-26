Castleford Tigers can achieve Grade A by Super League 2025 says chief

CASTLEFORD TIGERS can achieve a Grade A by the 2025 Super League season, managing director Mark Grattan has professed.

The Tigers were at the centre of controversy yesterday morning when the club released a statement at 9.50am stating that a data error had been made by the Tigers as well as the RFL.

That error placed Castleford in 13th, on 12.16 points – a grading which would have seen the West Yorkshire club outside a 12-team Super League.

Now the club has released a statement clarifying the issue.

The club stated: “Following on from yesterday’s IMG grading scores, we wanted to give some further clarity and reassurance. The scores given are indicative at this moment in time and have no bearing on our 2024 Super League season. This time next year the club will receive a new score which will determine Super League status for 2025.

“We have been monitoring our scores for the last year and had an accurate view of what our points were, we expected to receive a score of around 12.6 to 12.95. On Monday we received the grading score of 12.66 and 11th place. Due to an RFL error, an additional 0.5 points were incorrectly added to our score (sent through on Monday morning) and our score therefore looked correct and what we expected it to be.

“On Monday we requested the detail behind the score, which was not sent through by the RFL. Mark Grattan then received a call at 7.30pm the night before the scores were to be announced (Tuesday evening). This call notified him of the RFL error which brought to light our data omission, due to their error masking the scores. The RFL corrected their error, they did not correct ours. The RFL told us that they were publishing the grades with us sat in 13th position and we would be able to appeal this once the grades were published.

As an aside, Grattan explained why Castleford can achieve a Grade A by the 2025 Super League season.

“With the correct data included, we currently sit in 11th place with a grade B score of 12.91, our focus is to achieve the following extra points for the next round of grading:

“Performance – Maintain the score of 3.09.

“Fandom – Maintain the score of 4.20.

“Finance – increase our score by 0.75 to 3.8.

“Community – Maintain the score of 1.25.

“Stadium – increase by 1.35 points to 2.67

“If we manage to achieve all the above it would give the club a grade A score of 15.01 points.

“We are realistic in that there could be a chance that one of the scores may drop or we may not achieve every part of every target. If we can get to 14.25 points by the end of the 2024 season it sets us up really well around mid-table in Super League gradings and gives us the ability to push on to 15 points and a Grade A score by the end of the 2025 season.”

The club continued: “Although this is not an ideal situation to be in right now as it creates unnecessary negativity, the scores and position given is not an accurate reflection of where we will be at the end of 2024. We apologise for the situation and the uncertainty that this has caused fans and supporters. We thank you as always for your support in the club.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.