Bradford Bulls offer supporters “unique opportunity” to name stand at Odsal

BRADFORD BULLS are offering their supporters the “unique opportunity” to be given the naming rights for the Western Terrace at Odsal.

There are just 25 tickets available at a cost of £500 each, with tickets available on a first come, first serve basis.

Of course, for those 24 tickets that are unsuccessful, those people will be able to receive two hospitality tickets to a game of their choice.

It’s an innovative concept by the West Yorkshire club and if all 25 tickets are bought, that would bring in £12,500 which, when there is an off-season, is an important revenue driver.

