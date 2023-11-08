Joey Leilua returns home for boxing fight following Featherstone Rovers exit

JOEY LEILUA has returned home to Australia for a boxing fight following his exit from Featherstone Rovers.

Leilua, who is now 31, was one of 17 players to exit Rovers at the end of the 2023 Championship season after the West Yorkshire club failed to earn promotion to Super League.

But, the 31-year-old will not be out of sporting action for long with League Express understanding that Leilua will be throwing his hat into the boxing ring on Saturday 9 December at Ravesby Workers Club, New South Wales.

It will be Leilua’s second professional boxing fight after he clashed fists with former NRL player Chris Heighington back in December 2021 – and won.

But the former Canberra Raiders and Wests Tigers centre won’t be the only rugby league player on the card on December 9, with Manly Sea Eagles flyer Jason Saab also getting into the ring for his first fight.

Their opponents are still to be announced, with Leilua still without a club for 2024 following his exit from Rovers.

