Bradford Bulls prop given hefty ban for headbutt

Following the latest rounds of Betfred Championship, Betfred League One, Betfred Women’s Super League, Reserve and Academy fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Samuel Ackroyd (Bradford Bulls Reserves) – Grade C Abuse of Match Official – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Jon-Luke Kirby (Midlands Hurricanes) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £40 Fine

Jake Bradley (Workington Town) – Grade C Trip – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Matthew Fletcher (Hunslet) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £40 Fine

Jack Coventry (Hunslet) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £40 Fine

Eribe Doro (Bradford Bulls) – Grade D Headbutt – 3 Match Penalty Notice & £125 Fine

Anna Da Silva (Huddersfield Giants Women) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £50 Fine

Vicky Molyneux (Wigan Warriors Women) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

