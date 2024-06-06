Bradford Bulls prop given hefty ban for headbutt

Following the latest rounds of Betfred Championship, Betfred League One, Betfred Women’s Super League, Reserve and Academy fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:
Samuel Ackroyd (Bradford Bulls Reserves) – Grade C Abuse of Match Official – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Jon-Luke Kirby (Midlands Hurricanes) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £40 Fine
Jake Bradley (Workington Town) – Grade C Trip – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Matthew Fletcher (Hunslet) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £40 Fine
Jack Coventry (Hunslet) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £40 Fine
Eribe Doro (Bradford Bulls) – Grade D Headbutt – 3 Match Penalty Notice & £125 Fine
Anna Da Silva (Huddersfield Giants Women) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £50 Fine
Vicky Molyneux (Wigan Warriors Women) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
