Keighley Cougars and tennis legend engage in social media spat over trans rights

KEIGHLEY COUGARS and tennis legend Martina Navratilova have been engaging in a social media spat over trans rights on X.

The Cougars have become one of the most outspoken advocates of LGBTQ+ rights since couple Ryan O’Neill – whose father, Mick, used to own the club himself – and Kaue Garcia took over the West Yorkshire side, with initiatives such as Pride rainbow-coloured terracing going further than any other rugby league club in history.

Recently, the first trans TV newsreader, India Willoughby, was appointed as patron, becoming the first trans person to hold such a position with owner of the Cougars, Ryan O’Neill posted a photo of patron Willoughby on X and tagged ‘gender-critical’ pundit Graham Linehan, author JK Rowling, and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch: “Hi @KemiBadenoch @jk_rowling @Glinner. This is what it’s like when people live their true self, just folks getting along. @IndiaWilloughby having a great day out and proudly being our @Cougarmania patron and straight rugby players accepting that a trans woman is a woman. 🏳️‍⚧️ #transrightsarehumanrights #pride.”

However, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who came out as homosexual in the 1980s, posted under the photo: “How many of those men would like to date India? Hmm…” to which the Cougars responded with: “Our players are not interested in who you date @Martina, neither should you worry who they would date or not. They are more focused on training and being accepting of everyone. Try that for a change. Just a tip. 👍🏻”

That prompted another response from the tennis legend, saying: “Just a tip- leave women’s sports to women. Leave women’s sex based spaces to women. Then I won’t care at all about what you do.”

Again, the Keighley X page hit back with: “Stick to tennis, and let us stick with rugby and things we are building at Cougars @Martina. Oh, actually… you have been retired for quite some time now so… just enjoy retirement life and let others be and live their lives.

“Another free tip from Cougars. All the best.”

