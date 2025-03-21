Bradford Bulls’ replacement for departing CEO Nigel Wood revealed

BRADFORD BULLS have revealed their replacement for Nigel Wood, who left his post as chairman of the club last week.

Wood has instead joined the RFL as interim chairman, replacing Simon Johnson in a bid to rejuvenate the governing body.

However, it did mean that the Bulls were on the lookout for a replacement, but the West Yorkshire club has instead looked in house for a replacement.

Current chief executive Jason Hirst will assume most of Wood’s former duties, with the Bradford board aiding him in that respect.

A statement from the Bulls reads: “Following last week’s statement, the club’s Board of Directors met to discuss the club’s next steps in relation to our Chairman’s departure to take up an interim role with the RFL.

“After discussion and careful consideration, the Board were united in deciding that the club doesn’t need to appoint a replacement Chairman, interim or otherwise, at this stage.

“Instead, CEO, Jason Hirst will assume the majority of the Chairman’s duties with help and support from the club’s experienced and knowledgeable Board of Directors.”